Multiple capital area schools without power following weather, announce plans for students

BATON ROUGE — Multiple capital area schools are without power after Monday morning's weather.

In Iberville Parish, North Iberville Elementary and North Iberville High School will implement a continuous learning day and students should work on emergency learning packets. Buses will take students who have already arrived at school back home, the district said.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, Livonia High and Valverda Elementary will dismiss at 11 a.m. due to power outages.