Latest Weather Blog
Multiple buildings in north Texas collapse as severe weather devastates the region
ARLINGTON, Texas - Days before the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Louisiana's neighbor to the west, Texas, sustained severe weather that caused damage to northern parts of the state on Tuesday night.
According to CNN, storms rolled through the region overnight Tuesday, bringing with them wind gusts up to 60 mph that damaged and in some cases, completely collapsed buildings throughout the area.
Severe thunderstorm and tornado warning were issued in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
CNN reports that Lt. Richard Fegan of the Arlington Fire Department told reporters at least seven buildings collapsed during the storm.
The Arlington Fire Department and @ArlingtonPD have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. Our units are currently assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/mX0r9VnHAY— Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) November 25, 2020
One of the calls came from a Burger Box restaurant, where a drive through awning fell and trapped a truck and its occupants, according to Fegan.
Fortunately, no one inside of the eatery was injured during the collapse.
Patrick Harris told reporters with CNN affiliate KTVT he was eating in a restaurant nearby and saw it happen.
Harris said, "I was sitting out there ordering double meat cheeseburgers and ice cream, all of a sudden it crashed down on them. I've never seen nothing like that before."
According to CNN, damage from the storm was widespread and led to three people being rushed to hospitals with minor injuries. In addition to this, 75 families from three apartment complexes have been displaced by the storm.
A report from PowerOutages.us confirmed that 26,419 customers were without power overnight across the state.
The severe weather has impacted north Texas citizens, leaving some without a home, not only during a holiday, but amid a contagious viral pandemic that's already claimed the lives of 21,338 individuals in the state.
***LOOK***— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) November 25, 2020
More pics from the Mirage Apartments.
Pioneer is just a mess. Lots to clean up. pic.twitter.com/LkZrThGT51
***WATCH***— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) November 25, 2020
Kobe Bennett was inside his apartment when the roof was torn off.
Says he hid under the bed and that everything happened very fast. pic.twitter.com/6PWVFO2l3K
