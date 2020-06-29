83°
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries cleared at I-10/12 split
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash with injuries near I-10's College Drive exit that was blocking three lanes of traffic and causing slowing in the area was cleared around 6:50 a.m.
The crash occurred Monday morning, shortly before 5:30 a.m., on the Westbound side of the I-10/I-12 split.
The number of those wounded during the incident and the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
