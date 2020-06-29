80°
Latest Weather Blog
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries blocks two lanes of traffic at I-10/12 split
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash with injuries near I-10's College Drive exit has blocked three lanes of traffic and caused heavy delays.
On Monday morning, shortly before 5:30 a.m., a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Westbound side of the I-10/I-12 split, causing traffic jams.
At this time, the number of those wounded during the incident and the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi surrenders Confederate symbol from state flag
-
Protesters demand for removal of Confederate statue in Port Allen
-
Front Porch Project raises $1.2 million, shifts focus to highlight businesses
-
Worship rally in St. Francisville addresses the spread of COVID-19 and racism...
-
Fishing license sales rise due to COVID-19