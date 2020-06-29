80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries blocks two lanes of traffic at I-10/12 split

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash with injuries near I-10's College Drive exit has blocked three lanes of traffic and caused heavy delays.

On Monday morning, shortly before 5:30 a.m., a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Westbound side of the I-10/I-12 split, causing traffic jams.

At this time, the number of those wounded during the incident and the extent of their injuries remains unknown. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

