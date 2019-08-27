91°
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-110 North near Chippewa Street
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving up to six vehicles briefly closed down part of I-110 Tuesday.
The crash was first reported around noon on I-110 North near Chippewa Street. Sources say an unmarked police car is among the vehicles involved.
No serious injuries were reported.
The roadway was reopened before 1 p.m.
