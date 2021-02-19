Traffic Update: Old Bridge reopened following multi-vehicle crash

WEST BATON ROUGE - A Friday (Feb. 19) morning multi-vehicle crash with injuries on the Old Mississippi River Bridge has been cleared and the bridge has been reopened following a temporary closure of US 190 East at LA 1.

The reopening occurred around 8 a.m.

Officials say one person sustained minor injuries during the wreck and was treated at the crash site.

According to Louisiana State Police, while ice on the road did not directly cause the crash, authorities suspect icy conditions may have played a role in the incident.

Drivers are urged to use caution while navigating the roadways on Friday morning.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.