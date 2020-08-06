Multi-vehicle crash in St. John the Baptist Parish claims one life

RESERVE – A passenger lost their life early Thursday morning in a three vehicle crash on US 61.

Around 1 a.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on US 61 southbound at LA 637 (West 10th Street) in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The crash took the life of 49-year-old Andrea Adams of Monroe, LA.

Adams, the rear seat passenger, was traveling in a blue 2014 Toyota Corolla. During that time a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling behind the Corolla at a high rate of speed, a report says.

The Ram struck the Corolla in the rear, causing it to rotate and strike another Ram pick-up in the rear.

The Corolla and the Ram exited the roadway and into a drainage canal.

Adams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and front seat passenger of the Corolla was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ram pick-up was also transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Impairment is not suspected, but standard toxicology test was taken.