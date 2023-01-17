Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves at least one dead Tuesday

GONZALES - At least one person was confirmed dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning and left the northbound lanes of Airline Highway closed at LA-30 in Gonzales. Officials later said the crash had at least one confirmed fatality.

The roadway was reopened shortly after 8 a.m..

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what caused the crash and the identity of the victim or victims.

This is a developing story.