96°
Latest Weather Blog
Multi-vehicle accident at Airline Highway and Highway 73 resulted in one lane closed in both directions
PRAIRIEVILLE - One lane shut in both directions on Airline Highway and Highway 73 after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Minor injuries are being reported due to the accident. Images show at least one of the vehicles completely overturned.
The road has since been re-opened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former WBRZ Investigative Reporter to be honored with room named in his...
-
Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court settles challenges involving 2 Port Allen city government races
-
LSU students to begin moving onto campus today
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish