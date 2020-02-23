Multi-talented entertainer and restaurateur, B. Smith, passes away at 70

B. Smith Photo: USA Today

B. Smith, known as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, passed away Saturday.

Her husband, Dan Gasby, announced the sad news, adding that she'd struggled with Alzheimer's since 2013.

According to CNN, Gasby said, "Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey."

"Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time."

"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile."

Smith, whose full name was Barbara Elaine Smith, was a restaurateur, fashion model, and author.

In 1976, she became one of the first African-American women to appear on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine.

Shortly after the news of her death, Smith's fellow celebrities took to social media to honor her.

We lost legendary fashion model, chef, restaurateur, lifestyle icon and magazine publisher, B Smith today. 70 years old, she and her husband, Dan Gasby were at the forefront of #alzheimers #research for people of color. Love to them and daughter, Dana. #bsmithwithstyle pic.twitter.com/pqFOpa9oxs — Al Roker (@alroker) February 23, 2020

Smith was 70 years old.

