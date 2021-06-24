Multi-story building near Miami partially collapsed; 80 first responders deployed to scene

SURFSIDE, Florida- More than 80 police and fire units are on the scene of a partially collapsed building near Miami Thursday (June 24) morning, according to CNN.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the news in a tweet, stating, "#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue."

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

The building is in the beachside town of Surfside, about six miles north of Miami Beach.

Responding officers from across Miami-Dade County have been deployed to assist, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Additional details related to the incident are not immediately available.

At this time, the cause of the collapse remains unknown as is the number of injuries and possible number of casualties.