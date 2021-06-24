84°
At least one person killed, ten injured in multi-story building collapse near Miami Beach

5 hours 8 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 3:58 AM June 24, 2021 in Top Story
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

SURFSIDE, Florida- At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured when part of a multi-story beachfront condo near Miami began to collapse early Thursday (June 24) morning, according to CNN

The incident trapped a number of residents and may have resulted in more deaths than officials are currently aware of. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted, "#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue."

As of 8:43 a.m., rescuers have pulled 35 people from the building and are continuing their search for additional survivors.

Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett confirmed that at least one person was killed and at least ten people were injured.

According to Burkett, the individual was rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The mayor confirmed that the building has been cleared and explained that it  was undergoing roof work, but he could not confirm that this was a contributing factor to the collapse.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, tweeted her condolences to those affected by the incident, saying she is praying for them and for the first responders who are "working to save lives."

The building is in the beachside town of Surfside, about six miles north of Miami Beach.

Responding officers from across Miami-Dade County have been deployed to assist, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. 

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates. 

