At least one person killed, ten injured in multi-story building collapse near Miami Beach

SURFSIDE, Florida- At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured when part of a multi-story beachfront condo near Miami began to collapse early Thursday (June 24) morning, according to CNN.

The incident trapped a number of residents and may have resulted in more deaths than officials are currently aware of.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted, "#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue."

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

As of 8:43 a.m., rescuers have pulled 35 people from the building and are continuing their search for additional survivors.

Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett confirmed that at least one person was killed and at least ten people were injured.



According to Burkett, the individual was rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.



The mayor confirmed that the building has been cleared and explained that it was undergoing roof work, but he could not confirm that this was a contributing factor to the collapse.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, tweeted her condolences to those affected by the incident, saying she is praying for them and for the first responders who are "working to save lives."

My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families. We are so grateful to @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachFire and all the first responders on the scene – may they stay safe while working to save lives.



Follow @MiamiDadeFire for updates. https://t.co/JtOKGeXeaO — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

The building is in the beachside town of Surfside, about six miles north of Miami Beach.

Responding officers from across Miami-Dade County have been deployed to assist, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.