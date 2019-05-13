77°
Multi-parish chase leads to manhunt in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE - There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Gardere Lane overnight.
Authorities were seen in the area around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say things started in St. Gabriel Sunday night.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department were involved in a chase after a suspect tried to run an officer off the road.
The chase ended on Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge. EBRSO, Baton Rouge Police and St. Gabriel Police were seen looking for the suspect in the area.
No further information was provided.
