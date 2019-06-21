Multi-colored badges now available for NOPD officers in honor of Pride Month

NEW ORLEANS - Police officers in New Orleans now have the option to wear a rainbow-themed badge in honor of Pride Month.

The department debuted the new badges Friday. Officers can wear the badges during the month of June as well as during the city's annual Decadence Festival in September.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson received their badges on Friday. Ferguson talked about what the badges mean to the department and the community in NOPD News.

“These special badges represent the NOPD’s commitment to diversity and to working with everyone in our community – including our LGBTQ+ members and allies – to make New Orleans the greatest city in the world,” Ferguson said. “New Orleans is a city rich in diversity – be it in our people, our food, our music or our culture. We love, respect and celebrate that diversity, which is also reflected within our own ranks. These special badges are a reflection of that love, respect and celebration.”

Similar badges were also recently made available to members of the New Orleans EMS.