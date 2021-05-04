71°
Mulkey welcomed by Louisiana House, commended for accomplishments

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey was welcomed back to Louisiana Tuesday afternoon by the Louisiana House.

During a Louisiana House regular session, Mulkey was addressed and commended on her new position of head coach for the LSU Women's Basketball program.

Mulkey was officially introduced as the new coach on April 26 in a press conference at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. She grew up in Tickfaw and attended Louisiana Tech, where she was later an assistant coach.

Mulkey was Baylor's head coach before accepting the LSU position, coaching the university to three national titles. She also won championships as both a player and coach at Louisiana Tech.

