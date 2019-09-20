Mugshot released of teen suspect in officer-involved shooting case

LIVINGSTON - The parish jail released the booking photo of Matthew Peyronnin Monday afternoon.

Peyronnin, 19, was booked into jail Friday evening on attempted second-degree murder of a police officer charges. The charges stem from an altercation last week where Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies shot Peyronnin when he appeared at his front door with a gun. Deputies said Peyronnin pointed the weapon at them, so they opened fire.

But, Peyronnin's family has a different account of what happened and hired Baton Rouge attorney Franz Borghardt. The family said the officers did not identify themselves and Matthew Peyronnin believed the group of deputies who had gathered outside his home to investigate a report of a possible suicide attempt were burglars.

State Police are handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

The sheriff's office said Peyronnin was only in jail for about 30 minutes and posted a $100,000 bond. Before being booked Friday, Peyronnin was in the hospital, recovering from injuries sustained in the shooting.

After being released from jail, Peyronnin's attorney told WBRZ News 2 the family went home.

"Home is where you are supposed to feel safest, we hope home can be that for them as a family again," he said.

