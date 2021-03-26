Muggy tonight, rain around over the weekend

Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow:



Expect a mainly cloudy sky through the overnight, with a passing shower possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds will be around. Rain chances will be minimal, around 20%, but an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.





Looking Ahead:

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend - with only a slight chance of a shower. Sunday, a cold front will move through the region, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Our weather pattern will stay unsettled into Monday, with a chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder. We'll get a brief break in the rain on Tuesday, before our next storm system arrives on Wednesday.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



