Muggy Monday, Next round of storms on Tuesday afternoon

A warm and muggy start to the week with another round of strong storms on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: There is a lot of leftover moisture from Sunday’s rain and that’s why it’s so warm and muggy out there this morning. After starting with temperatures in the mid-70s, we will keep warming up all day. There will be a few peaks of sunshine out there this afternoon and temperatures will be in the upper 80s. As for rain today, a few light showers will be possible in the early morning and then later this afternoon a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s overnight.

Tuesday: Stay weather aware! The entire WBRZ viewing area is once again under a severe weather risk for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A band of storms will move through the area from north to south starting in the afternoon hours. Everyone will see some rain, and the further north you are, the more likely you are to see strong storms turn severe. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours, or even a tornado. Temperatures will be in the 80s in the afternoon and will drop into the 60s Wednesday night.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will have a few leftover showers and storms. Then the clearing will begin. Some drier air will move in and Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. The drier air will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday morning. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.