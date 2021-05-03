Latest Weather Blog
Muggy Monday, Next round of storms on Tuesday afternoon
A warm and muggy start to the week with another round of strong storms on the way.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: There is a lot of leftover moisture from Sunday’s rain and that’s why it’s so warm and muggy out there this morning. After starting with temperatures in the mid-70s, we will keep warming up all day. There will be a few peaks of sunshine out there this afternoon and temperatures will be in the upper 80s. As for rain today, a few light showers will be possible in the early morning and then later this afternoon a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s overnight.
Tuesday: Stay weather aware! The entire WBRZ viewing area is once again under a severe weather risk for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A band of storms will move through the area from north to south starting in the afternoon hours. Everyone will see some rain, and the further north you are, the more likely you are to see strong storms turn severe. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours, or even a tornado. Temperatures will be in the 80s in the afternoon and will drop into the 60s Wednesday night.
Up Next: Wednesday morning will have a few leftover showers and storms. Then the clearing will begin. Some drier air will move in and Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. The drier air will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday morning. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic