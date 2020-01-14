Muggy, foggy conditions through the week

A warm front will stall just north of the local area keeping fog, mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers in the forecast. Most of the activity will be closer to the front, well north of I-10/12.

THE FORECAST:

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/02pliWZ41j — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) January 14, 2020

Today and Tonight: Fog will be stubborn to break on Tuesday. It may remain dense until temperatures warm enough for it to lift as a low cloud deck around midday. Amidst the clouds, isolated showers may flare up—primarily north of the interstates. Highs will be quite a bit warmer, topping out in the upper 70s. Light, southeast winds will allow fog to develop again overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: In the warm, humid air mass south of the boundary, fog could be an issue each day, particularly in the mornings. Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. By Friday, the front will again return to the area as a cold front, followed by a second, stronger cold front on Saturday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected, though severe weather does not appear to be an issue. It also looks like the cooler air mass behind the front will have some staying power from Sunday into early next week. A weak, coastal disturbance could create a chilly rain on Monday.

THE EXPLANATION:

As a warm front stalls across central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, the better chance for rain will reside there through Wednesday. South winds will continue and as unseasonable warmth and high dew points (moisture) settle into the region. However, because water temperatures of the lakes and Gulf are going to be cooler than the neighboring air, sea fog is expected to develop over the next several nights. The south winds will drive this fog well inland and some dense fog advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service as this occurs. A strengthening frontal system in the Midwest will increase surface winds by Friday causing fog to lessen in coverage. That frontal system will move into the area late Saturday. This time around, there are no signals for severe weather, but some showers and thunderstorms can be expected. The front will push through and put an end to the muggy weather. Below average temperatures are then expected well into next week with another chance for rain on Monday.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.