Muggy Conditions Tonight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers have started to taper off and exit our area to the north and west. We will continue to experience dry conditions through the overnight period and into Sunday, as temperatures drop to an overnight low of 72°. Winds will stay light out of the south and southeast into Sunday morning, but clouds will be building. Scattered showers and storms will again develop around 11 AM, with activity poised to peak between 3 PM and 7 PM around the Capital Area. Conditions will also be warm as temperatures reach a high of 89° with heat index values peaking near 98°.

Up Next: Scattered afternoon showers and storm will stick around into the beginning part of the workweek, before turning more isolated starting Thursday.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting cyclone development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

A broken and old frontal system has kept storm development across our area this weekend. High pressure has begun developing in the northern Gulf, which will work together with an approaching fragmented cold front from the northwest to continue afternoon scattered storm activity through Southern Louisiana into the start of the workweek. The high will supply the moisture from the Gulf and push it onshore, as the front will push more instability in and allow for vertical development of storms to be rather efficient. This weather pattern stays through Tuesday before the front dissipates. The high pressure in the Gulf should weaken, but stay intact enough to keep spotty to isolated showers in the forecast starting Thursday. Southerly winds will also confine dewpoints in the mid-70s through the next several days, keeping humidity in the area and head index values in the mid-to-upper 90s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

