Mueller drops obstruction dilemma on Congress

Friday, April 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - It's now up to Congress to decide what to do with special counsel Robert Mueller's findings about President Donald Trump.
 
While the special counsel declined to prosecute Trump on obstruction of justice, he did not exonerate him, all but leaving the question to Congress. Mueller's report provides fresh evidence of Trump's interference in the Russia probe, challenging lawmakers to respond. The risks for both parties are clear if they duck the responsibility or prolong an inquiry that, rather than coming to a close, may be just beginning.
 
How far lawmakers will go, though, remains unclear. Republicans are eager to push past the investigation. And while Democrats say Mueller's findings are far more serious than initially indicated, they've been hesitant to pursue impeachment.

