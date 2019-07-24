78°
Mueller dismisses Trump's claim of 'exoneration'

Wednesday, July 24 2019
Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Special counsel Robert Mueller is dismissing President Donald Trump's claim of "total exoneration," saying it's not what his Russia report said.

Mueller told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that investigators did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice. He made the statement in response to questions from the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat.

Mueller's report said the investigation did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. But it said investigators did not clear Trump of trying to obstruct the probe.

A redacted version of the 448-page report compiled by Mueller's team was released by the Justice Department in April.

