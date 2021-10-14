89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Much of Plaquemine without power Thursday morning

2 hours 22 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, October 14 2021 Oct 14, 2021 October 14, 2021 11:34 AM October 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A wide-spreading power outage has plagued part of Iberville Parish on Thursday morning.

Many in the area of Plaquemine reported losing power around 8:30 a.m. According to Entergy, about 1,800 households were without power as of 11:30 a.m.

The Iberville officials said in a post on social media that the outage appeared to be caused by a downed transmission line.

Trending News

Entergy said it expects to have power restored to the area early Thursday afternoon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days