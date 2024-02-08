Much of Capital Region sees drought conditions end

2024 has brought Louisiana multiple rounds of beneficial rainfall already. The month of January recorded 7.84" of rain in the Baton Rouge area. As a result, the capital city has been taken out of drought altogether.

Three months ago, over 70% of the state was in an exceptional drought, the worst designation. As of today, all of Louisiana is neither included in the exceptional nor the extreme category. Roughly 28% of the state is not classified under any level of drought, including a significant portion of southern Louisiana.

This update comes as we continue to experience wet weather as we get closer to the weekend. Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.