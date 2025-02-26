63°
Latest Weather Blog
MTV reality star arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving drunk
PRAIRIEVILLE — A Louisiana reality star known for his roles in MTV's "The Real World: Skeletons" and "The Challenge" was arrested after reportedly driving drunk early Sunday morning.
According to the Ascension Parish Jail's inmate roster, 36-year-old Tony Raines was arrested by Louisiana State Police around 4 a.m. and booked on one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring.
Raines was released Sunday night on a $7,500 bond. He is currently awaiting arraignment.
According to Raines' IMDB page, he starred in the 30th season of MTV's "The Real World: Skeletons" and the 40th season of "The Challenge."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigators searching for boater after damaged boat found in St. Martin Parish
-
Inmate dies in St. Tammany Parish jail; cause of death unknown
-
Driver injured, unborn child killed in St. Landry Parish crash
-
BRPD: Woman shot while exiting Interstate 12 Monday night
-
Local restaurants up egg prices amid nationwide shortage