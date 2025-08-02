77°
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church holds back-to-school event for students

Saturday, August 02 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church held a back-to-school event for East Baton Rouge students Saturday.

Free supplies were given from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and participants also were able to roller skate.

