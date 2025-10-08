Mr. Prada due back in court in January for competency hearing ahead of murder trial

BATON ROUGE — Terryon Thomas, known on TikTok as Mr. Prada, will return to court in January for a competency hearing after he was arrested for allegedly killing a Baton Rouge therapist.

Thomas is due back in Judge Fred Crifasi's court on Jan. 28.

Thomas was arrested in October 2024 on first-degree murder and related charges in William Nicholas Abraham's death. Abraham was found dead, wrapped in a tarp and dumped alongside U.S. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish on Sept. 29.

When Thomas was first booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, he was charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder because of the victim’s age.

Louisiana law allows for first-degree murder charges when victims are under 12 or over 65.