Mr. Peanut killed off in bizarre new commercial

2 hours 5 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 1:31 PM January 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Mr. Peanut, the mascot for Planters snacks, was killed off in a strange ad airing before the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, the company's social media accounts shared the ad which shows the salted nut icon sacrificing himself to save actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh from certain doom.

Planters said fans can expect a tribute to Mr. Peanut during the third quarter of the Super Bowl. 

