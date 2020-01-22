Mr. Peanut killed off in bizarre new commercial

Mr. Peanut, the mascot for Planters snacks, was killed off in a strange ad airing before the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, the company's social media accounts shared the ad which shows the salted nut icon sacrificing himself to save actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh from certain doom.

We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/12PyWYJB7J — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Planters said fans can expect a tribute to Mr. Peanut during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.