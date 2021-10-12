MOVEBR project plans to expand Bluebonnet Blvd, add sidewalks

BATON ROUGE - To drivers in the capital area, it is no secret that Baton Rouge is infamous for the traffic.

The MOVEBR project hopes to put an end to that with a $1 billion investment into infrastructure.

Tuesday, a virtual public meeting was held to discuss three of the 70 projects in the making over the next 30 years. One of which includes widening Bluebonnet Boulevard from four lanes to six between Picardy Avenue and Perkins Road.

The city is looking to add lanes and sidewalks with pervious concrete to both sides of the road.

The project on Bluebonnet is estimated to cost up to 19 million dollars, but it is a worthy price to pay to make the road more accessible to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’ve really done everything we could to make this a holistic project that benefits everyone whether you own a vehicle or own a bicycle or just want to walk down the street. We all deserve to have roadways that are safe and are able to handle the capacity not just for today but for the future as well," a spokesperson for the mayor's office, Mark Armstrong, said.

