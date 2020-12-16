Latest Weather Blog
MOVEBR program issues updates on traffic signal synchronization
BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning news release from Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Office stated that the MOVEBR program has released an update on its synchronization of traffic signals.
The release went on to describe the project's aim to provide equipment upgrades, software improvements, and double the amount of fiber optic cable connecting all 470 signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the mayor's office, signal synchronization is an important part of the MOVEBR program as it will provide 100% connectivity via fiber, allowing traffic flow to be adjusted at any time from the Advanced Traffic Management Center on Harding Boulevard.
The Mayor issued a statement regarding the matter, saying, “I’m very pleased with the progress we have made on signal synchronization during this unusual year when traffic patterns changed, allowing installation to proceed efficiently.”
“We want to be fully transparent, update the public and share what drivers can expect in the future. Very few cities in the U.S. have fully connected traffic signal systems. I’m proud to say Baton Rouge is leading the way.”
According to MOVEBR's website, depending on circumstances, the signal upgrades can reduce travel time by 10-50% and accidents by 30-50%, and all aspects of the traffic management initiative are expected to be fully implemented within 2-3 years.
