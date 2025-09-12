MOVEBR hosts open house at Glen Oaks High School for Mickens Road project update

BATON ROUGE - MOVEBR hosted an open house at Glen Oaks High School to give an update on the Mickens Road Project on Thursday.

The project began in December 2022 and has been in its design phase ever since.

Crews are planning to improve the roadway by adding more lanes, recreational paths and a closed drainage system.