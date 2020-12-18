56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

1 hour 12 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, December 18 2020 Dec 18, 2020 December 18, 2020 11:07 AM December 18, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Police via CNN

OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm, authorities said.

The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck, authorities said. He made several 911 calls and was stranded more than 10 hours without heat.

Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow Thursday and found the vehicle in the town of Owego, outside Binghamton.

The man had hypothermia and frostbite when he was removed from the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days