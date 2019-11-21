74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash involving semi truck on Nicholson Drive

2 hours 25 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 November 21, 2019 12:43 PM November 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to an accident involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler near LSU Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 12 o'clock near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Terrace Avenue. Sources say the motorcyclist was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days