Motorcyclist killed in St. Bernard Parish crash; passenger injured

ST. BERNARD PARISH - Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 43-year-old motorcyclist early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on LA 300 east near Cottonwood Drive in St. Bernard Parish.

According to Troopers, Zeb Devine of New Orleans, LA was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers discovered during an initial investigation that Devine was operating a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle near a permanent roadway closure, which authorities say was marked with traffic signs and a concrete barrier.

For reasons still unknown, the motorcycle struck the concrete barrier and ejected Devine and his passenger from the motorcycle.

Even though Devine was wearing an approved DOT helmet, Devine sustained fatal injuries.

The passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he/she was treated for moderate injuries.

A toxicology test will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing.