Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday night after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on a busy highway.

Baton Rouge Police said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Auburn Drive. Wilson Sip III, 33, was killed in the crash.

Investigators believe Sip was riding a motorcycle northbound on Sherwood Forest when he crashed into an SUV turning left onto Auburn. Sip was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said Sip lived on Auburn Drive, a short distance from where the wreck happened.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation.