Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A man died late Sunday night after he was launched off his motorcycle along Jefferson Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. around the intersection of Jefferson and Airline Highway. Police said Thomas Matherne, 53, was traveling westbound on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was ejected from the bike he failed to navigate a curve.

Matherne was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.