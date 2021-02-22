64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on Jefferson Hwy.

1 hour 17 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, February 22 2021 Feb 22, 2021 February 22, 2021 5:29 PM February 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man died late Sunday night after he was launched off his motorcycle along Jefferson Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. around the intersection of Jefferson and Airline Highway. Police said Thomas Matherne, 53, was traveling westbound on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was ejected from the bike he failed to navigate a curve. 

Matherne was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days