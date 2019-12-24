Motorcyclist killed in East St. Charles Parish crash

East St. Charles– Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 10 westbound near Interstate 310 southbound that occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m., Monday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was traveling westbound on Interstate 10, near Interstate 310, southbound on a 1997 Harley Davidson.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist struck the left side of the bridge, and the rider was ejected and shortly thereafter, pronounced deceased.

Police suspect the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Impairment is unknown at this time and toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

Police will identify the deceased once their next of kin has been notified.