Motorcyclist killed in crash along LA Hwy 69 in White Castle

WHITE CASTLE - A motorcyclist from White Castle was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Sunday (Jan. 31), authorities say.

According to Louisiana State Police, 57-year-old Calvin Deggs was traveling south along LA Hwy 1, just south of LA Hwy 69 in Iberville Parish shortly before 7 p.m. when he lost his life.

Police report that the fatal incident occurred as Deggs' motorcycle struck a 2002 Ford F-150 that was traveling just ahead of Deggs' vehicle.

According to police, Deggs sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

As is routine in such investigations, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

State police say the tragic crash remains under investigation at this time.