Motorcyclist killed during multi-vehicle crash in Washington Parish

BOGALUSA - Louisiana State Police report that a 47-year-old man lost his life during a multi-vehicle crash in Washington Parish, Tuesday.

Police say the fatal incident occurred in the early morning hours on LA 21 North at Pools Bluff Road and led to the death of Wade J. Gilson, a resident of Texas.

Gilson had been driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on LA 21 when 22-year-old Alexandra Dunaway, who was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima, attempted a left turn off Pools Bluff Road and onto LA 21.

Police say Dunaway ran a stop sign while making the turn, and as she entered LA 21, hit Gilson.

After this collision, Gilson was struck by a third vehicle, a Honda Accord, that had been traveling northbound on LA 21.

Police say Gilson's injuries were fatal and he died on the scene.

Dunaway, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord was also wearing a seatbelt and walked away uninjured.

Police say Dunaway was issued a citation for disregarding a stop sign.

But state police are still investigating the incident and should additional criminal charges apply, these will be forwarded to the Washington Parish District Attorney's Office.