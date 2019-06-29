Motorcyclist killed after crashing into Sheriff's deputy's vehicle while attempting to flee law enforcement in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON- State Police are investigating an incident that brought lots of law enforcement to Lockhart Rd. overnight.



Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that an on-duty Trooper observed two motorcycles speeding on LA Hwy 64 near LA Hwy 1019 shortly after midnight.

The Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but 44-year-old Jason Vidrine and a second motorcyclist refused to stop and fled eastbound on LA Hwy 64.

The motorcyclists crossed LA Hwy 16 and entered the roundabout on LA Hwy 1026 at LA Hwy 1030. The unknown motorcyclist fled north on Linder Rd. Vidrine circled the roundabout and returned westbound on LA Hwy 1026.

Vidrine crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an on-duty Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Vidrine sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

The deputy was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

State Police said the crash remains an active investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Troopers are seeking the identity of the second motorcyclist. Anyone that may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500, or their local law enforcement agency.