Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on I-12
BATON ROUGE- One person is in critical condition following a morning crash involving a motorcycle on I-12 West.
The incident was reported before 9 a.m. near Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Sources say one person transported to the hospital. Crews closed part of the roadway to clear the scene.
The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.
Crews closed part of the roadway in clear the scene, but it was reopened around 10 a.m.
All lanes open on I-12 W after bad motorcycle crash, all activity on the left shoulder at Sherwood. pic.twitter.com/lX2rbQGbsm— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 9, 2019
