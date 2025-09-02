86°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist hurt in Port Allen wreck on Tuesday
PORT ALLEN - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Port Allen.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and SUV crashed along Bueche Road near Burnside Road around 3:30 p.m.
Trending News
Deputies said the driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Series of shootings in Iberville Parish lead to three arrests over Labor...
-
Ascension Equipment and Rental, Mississippi-based Parish Tractor close acquisition deal
-
Assumption Parish woman arrested for allegedly threatening elementary school teachers
-
Hunters can buy guns, ammo, other supplies tax-free during 2nd Amendment Weekend...
-
Woodlawn students exploring how Esports can lead to a multitude of career...