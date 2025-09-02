86°
Motorcyclist hurt in Port Allen wreck on Tuesday

Tuesday, September 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Port Allen.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and SUV crashed along Bueche Road near Burnside Road around 3:30 p.m. 

Deputies said the driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. 

