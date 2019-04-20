Motorcyclist dies of injuries received in two-vehicle crash

HARAHAN- State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist that has left one man dead.

The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy 48 at Folse St. in Jefferson Parish. The wreck took the life of 20-year-old Cole H. Benit from New Orleans.

Police say the crash occurred as Benit was riding a 1996 Honda motorcycle westbound on LA Hwy 48. At the same time, 85-year-old Janice Musso of Harahan was driving a 2018 Subaru Forester eastbound on LA Hwy 48 in the left turn lane. Musso failed to yield at the intersection and turned left into the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle struck the Subaru causing Benit to be ejected.

Benit was transported to a New Orleans hospital for treatment, three days later he was pronounced dead.

State police report that neither Benit's nor Musso were impaired at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.