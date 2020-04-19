Motorcyclist Dies in East Feliciana Parish Crash

SLAUGHTER - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 20 year-old, Darren Ficklin, of Prairieville. The crash occurred on LA Hwy 958 at Port Hudson-Pride Road in East Feliciana Parish.

Preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Ficklin was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 958 on a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja. For reasons still under investigation, Ficklin failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Kawasaki struck a driveway embankment.

Ficklin was not wearing DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was then transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained.

Again this crash is a ongoing investigation.