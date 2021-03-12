65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist dies in collision with Louisiana school bus

4 years 11 months 4 days ago Thursday, April 07 2016 Apr 7, 2016 April 07, 2016 7:51 AM April 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. - State police say a 47-year-old Breaux Bridge man died after losing control of his motorcycle and sliding into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a St. Martin Parish school bus.

Master Trooper Brooks David said in a news release Dennis Labbie was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

David said Labbie was driving a motorcycle south on Louisiana Highway 3177 in Butte La Rose when he lost control of the bike.

He says school bus driver, 63-year-old Donald Stelly, and passengers on board were not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days