Motorcyclist dies in collision with Louisiana school bus

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. - State police say a 47-year-old Breaux Bridge man died after losing control of his motorcycle and sliding into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a St. Martin Parish school bus.



Master Trooper Brooks David said in a news release Dennis Labbie was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.



David said Labbie was driving a motorcycle south on Louisiana Highway 3177 in Butte La Rose when he lost control of the bike.



He says school bus driver, 63-year-old Donald Stelly, and passengers on board were not hurt.



The accident remains under investigation.