Motorcyclist dies in late night crash in Acadia Monday

ACADIA PARISH - State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on LA Hwy 35 in Acadia Parish Monday.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash Monday around 7:30 p.m. that claimed the life of 38-year-old Richard John Koch as he collided with an SUV.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Koch was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on LA 35. At the same time, a 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV was traveling eastbound driven by 62-year-old Vikke Broussard.

Officials say Broussard failed to yield as she was crossing over LA 35 and was struck by Koch as she entered the southbound lane.

Despite wearing the appropriate safety gear, Koch suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Broussard was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back for more information.