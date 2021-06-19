Motorcyclist dies days after Ascension crash

90°
Saturday, June 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE - A motorcyclist died at the hospital days after being injured in a crash on La. 42 this week.

Jacob Henry, 28, died in the days following the crash on Monday (June 14) night.

State Police released details on Henry's death Saturday.

The crash happened earlier, troopers said, as Henry was driving a motorcycle on La. 42 east of La. 73 in Ascension Parish when he ran off the road in a curve and hit a concrete curb.  After hitting the curb, Henry was thrown from the motorcycle. 

Henry was wearing a helmet, investigators said. 

