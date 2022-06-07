93°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist died after slamming head-on into building
ZACHARY - A person died after crashing full-speed into the side of a building Monday.
According to the Zachary Police Department, the wreck happened Monday evening at the intersection of LA 19 and Montegudo Boulevard. Witnesses told officers they saw the driver crash into the building at high speed, and it appeared he made no effort to stop.
The department said investigators were looking into whether the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to officials for details on the victim's identity.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Baton Rouge Police officer arrested in case of abandoned box of...
-
Rising fuel costs bite into grocery store budgets
-
State Police Colonel orders personnel not to destroy evidence tied to whistleblower's...
-
Baton Rouge street racers staged dangerous 'takeover' in New Orleans over the...
-
Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down roads...