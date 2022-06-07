Motorcyclist died after slamming head-on into building

ZACHARY - A person died after crashing full-speed into the side of a building Monday.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the wreck happened Monday evening at the intersection of LA 19 and Montegudo Boulevard. Witnesses told officers they saw the driver crash into the building at high speed, and it appeared he made no effort to stop.

The department said investigators were looking into whether the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash.

WBRZ has reached out to officials for details on the victim's identity.