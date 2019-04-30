Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on lengthy chase through Baton Rouge Monday

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase Monday.

Around 9:30 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a motorcycle on Evangeline Street for not having a license plate displayed. Instead of stopping, the driver fled and drove down I-110.

Another officer later located the motorcycle on N. Acadian East. Before the officer had the chance to turn on their emergency lights, the motorcyclist sped off again.

The driver, later identified as Gary Hawkins, lost control of the bike and wiped out on N. 38th Street. When police tried to approach Hawkins, he got into a short scuffle with an officer and took off on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Hawkins was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, battery of an officer, resisting by force or violence and driving without a license plate.